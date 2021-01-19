Arizona renewable energy standards targeted by GOP lawmakers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature is moving to strip the state utility regulation commission of the power to require electric utilities to get a certain percentage of their power from renewable sources. Identical House and Senate proposals would bar the Arizona Corporation Commission from adopting a proposal requiring half the state’s power to come from solar and other renewable sources by 2035 and 100% by 2050. The move by the Legislature to gut the commission’s right to require utilities to use renewable power comes as the nation is increasingly heading toward getting larger amounts of electricity from solar, wind and other renewable energy.