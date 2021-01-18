Skip to Content

Stickless Stephenson gets winner, Vegas beats Coyotes 4-2

11:47 pm , AP - Arizona News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A stickless Chandler Stephenson was credited with the game-winning goal, Robin Lehner made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Not too long after the first of Reilly Smith’s two goals tied it early in the third period, Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud gathered a loose puck from a faceoff in Arizona’s zone and fired a shot off Stephenson’s back to give Vegas its first lead of the game. Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, his third goal in three games.

Associated Press

David Kelly

David Kelly is the weekend sports anchor at KVOA in Tucson. He is a 28-year veteran of the sports broadcast business.

