Morant has 17 points, 10 assists; Grizzlies top Suns 108-104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists and took a key charge late as the Memphis Grizzlies won their fifth straight, defeating the Phoenix Suns 108-104. Morant assisted on a Grayson Allen 3-pointer with 1:06 left to give Memphis a 101-98 lead, then scored on a drive with 30.8 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Morant took a charge against Chris Paul to help maintain the Memphis lead. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Mikal Bridges with 17 points, while Paul had 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix.