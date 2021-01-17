Thinning project provides firewood for northern Arizonans

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tall stacks of logs left over from a forest thinning project in mountains overlooking Flagstaff are being processed into thousands of cords of free firewood to provide a winter heat source for northern Arizonans, including residents of the Navajo and Hopi reservations. The Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project has conducted extensive forest thinning projects around Flagstaff in order to protect drinking water sources from wildfire. Project manager Neil Chapman said the firewood giveaway is a way to get rid of the thousands of logs the thinning project has created while providing much-needed firewood to residents across the region.