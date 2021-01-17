Phoenix police: 1 man dead, 9 injured in separate shootings

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say one person is dead and six others injured after a shooting outside a nightclub. They say officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. Sunday. Police say one person was declared dead at the scene and six other victims were located and transported to hospitals by Phoenix Fire Department crews. Two hours earlier, police say at least men were shot and wounded at a Phoenix strip mall. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police say preliminary information indicates the men were in a fight and exchanged gunfire. They say it’s unclear if the two shooting incidents are related but the scenes were nearly 14 miles apart.