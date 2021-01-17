Indigenous nonprofit turns caring for native elders in Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A Utah-based nonprofit founded to help build community among the Native population in Moab has now turned its efforts toward keeping Native elders safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Full Circle Intertribal Center has raised $150,000 and delivered over 600 bags of food and cleaning supplies since March. Before the pandemic hit, they held monthly dinners and a cooking circle for women and girls. But COVID-19 caused the group to shift its mission to taking care of Native elders. They carry the knowledge and traditions of their people, but are more vulnerable to the ravages of the pandemic.