Sheriff’s Office: Deputy fatally shoots man who fired shots

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy fatally shot an armed man hiding in a shed after he fired several times toward a Prescott Valley home and toward law enforcement personnel. The office said the 65-year-old man reportedly was “depressed over ongoing family issues” and that attempts to negotiate with him to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful. The man’s identity was not released. According to the Sheriff’s Office’s statement, deputies responded Friday night after the man fired several shots toward the home and learned he was hiding in a shed on the property while still armed with a pistol.