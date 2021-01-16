Police: Arrest made in killing initially tied to car wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say road rage was the suspected motive in a fatal shooting of a man initially believed to have been killed in a car crash. A 40-year-old man, Dallas Combs, was jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of 29-year-old Johnny J. Rodriguez. Police said officers responded to a Jan. 4 reported single-vehicle crash where firefighters were rendering aid to Rodriguez, who was pronounced dead at the scene. However, police said an autopsy revealed that Rodriguez was shot before the crash. Sgt. Francisco Magos said an investigation led detectives to Combs and that they believed the incident “started as a road rage.”