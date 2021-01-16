From Baked Alaska to a guy with horns: notable riot arrests

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where a Capitol police officer and four others were killed. Charges from the Jan. 6 riot range from curfew violations to federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession. From a man pictured kicking his feet up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to a far right-wing media personality known as “Baked Alaska” to the bare-chested guy sporting a furry hat with horns, here’s a list in alphabetical order of some notable arrests and allegations made by authorities.