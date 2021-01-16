Coyotes bounce back with 5-3 win over Sharks

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and the Arizona Coyotes bounced back from an opening loss to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3. Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday. The Coyotes pressured the Sharks from the start Saturday, scoring four goals in the opening two periods. Kessel scored the tying goal in the closing seconds of the opener and had goals in each of the first two periods Saturday. Timo Meier had two goals and an assist, and Ryan Donato also scored for the Sharks.