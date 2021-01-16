Arizona reports 8,715 additional COVID-19 cases, 208 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 200 additional deaths from COVID-19 as the state retained its worst-in-the-nation infection diagnosis rate. The Department of Health Services reported 8,715 additional known cases and 208 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 666,901 cases and 11,248 deaths. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds stood at 4,849 as of Friday, down from Monday’s record 5,082. Arizona’s COVID-19 diagnosis rate from Jan. 8 to Friday was one person in every 116 residents. The diagnosis rate is a state’s population divided by the number of new cases over the past week.