Arizona man who died at Pearl Harbor buried near family

PHOENIX (AP) — An 18-year-old U.S. Navy sailor from Arizona who died at Pearl Harbor was buried with full military honors on Friday after his remains were identified last year, about 80 years after the Japanese attack. Carl Johnson, a U.S. Navy seaman 1st Class and a Purple Heart recipient, was aboard the USS West Virginia near Hawaii when multiple torpedoes hit the side of the battleship to which he was assigned in 1941. About 100 crewman on the vessel died. Johnson was buried at Greenwood Memory Lawn cemetery in Phoenix with a 21-gun salute and the folding and presentation of the U.S. flag to the family.