Ducey plans big tax cuts, make-up summer school classes

4:26 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing the largest tax cut in his seven years in office for the coming budget year. He also wants to using the savings from a pandemic-induced drop in school enrollment to pay for summertime make-up classes for K-12 students who have fallen behind because of virtual learning. The $12.6 billion proposal released Friday is for the budget year that starts July 1. It includes $200 million in cuts to the state income tax that will rise to $600 million in the third year — the year he leaves office. Ducey Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato says Ducey wants to cut taxes for all Arizona taxpayers.

Associated Press

