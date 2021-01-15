D-backs avoid salary arbitration with Weaver, Kelly

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to one-year contracts with right-hander Luke Weaver and catcher Carson Kelly that avoided salary arbitration. Weaver got $1.95 million and Kelly’s deal is for $1.7 million. Left-hander Caleb Smith was the only other Arizona player still eligible for arbitration. The 27-year-old Weaver slogged through a rough 2020 season with a 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA. He’s still expected to be a big part of the starting rotation next season. Kelly has been Arizona’s starting catcher the past two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Cardinals.