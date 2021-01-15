Athletic trainers adapt to chaos of sports in a pandemic

Collegiate athletic trainers are used to being the calm amid chaos. Screaming fans, blaring music, coaches and players caught up in the heat of competition get tuned out when a trainer is tending to an injured athlete. The coronavirus pandemic has added another layer to what they do. The last 10 months have turned into a complicated juggling act of tending to athletes’ day-to-day needs while dealing with the intricacies that come with trying to play sports and keeping everyone safe in a pandemic.