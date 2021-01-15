Agency starts offering vaccine to corrections officers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona prison officials started offering COVID-19 vaccinations Friday to corrections officers at the Perryville prison in Goodyear, with other prisons to follow in the future. Corrections officers can get vaccinated through either the the state corrections department or the counties in which they live. The company that provides health care for prisoners plans to begin offering vaccine to its employees Monday, though many of its providers have already received it. It’s unknown when vaccines will be offered to state prisoners. In Arizona’s county jails, several sheriff’s offices have already begun offering the vaccine to officers. It’s unknown when county jail inmates will get vaccinated.