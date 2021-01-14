Skip to Content

Sharks open the season with 4-3 shootout win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Martin Jones stopped Clayton Keller in a shootout and the San Jose Sharks bounced back after Arizona’s Phil Kessel scored with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, beating the Coyotes 4-3. The Coyotes trailed 3-1 after Evander Kane’s goal midway through the third period, but scored twice in the final 3:30 to force overtime. Keller scored the first after some nifty stickhandling by Conor Garland and Kessel tied it on a rebound. Jones stopped the Coyotes on a two-man break in overtime and turned Keller away after Garland hit the post on the previous attempt. Jones had 34 saves in the 2021 opener for both teams.

