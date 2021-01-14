Man says Mormon church threatened expulsion for abuse report

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man is claiming he was sexually abused as a Boy Scout and that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints threatened ex-communication when he tried to report it 45 years ago. Attorneys for the man announced a lawsuit Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix against the church, the Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America, a scoutmaster, a scout and church leader and Bishop Floyd Dean Davis. It’s one of several that were filed before the start of the year, when a window to pursue litigation for some victims of childhood sexual abuse in Arizona was to close.