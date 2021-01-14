ASU police officer killed in a motorcycle crash on freeway

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona State University police officer has died in a crash on a Tempe freeway. Campus police say Officer Joseph Montgomery was on a motorcycle at the time of Thursday morning’s crash on the Loop 101 and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say Montgomery appeared to have struck a wall while exiting a freeway ramp. They say the cause of the crash isn’t immediately known. ASU police say Montgomery was a 13-year veteran of the department and is survived by his wife and two children.