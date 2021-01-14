Apache group seeks quick relief on request to halt land swap

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A group of Apaches is seeking quick relief on a request to keep the U.S. Forest Service from issuing an environmental review of a copper mining project. The review is scheduled to be published Friday, and it would start a 60-day clock for a parcel of land in eastern Arizona to be turned over to the international mining company Rio Tinto. The Apache Stronghold group asked a federal court Thursday to grant a request for a temporary restraining order until the court takes up a larger case over who legally owns the land known as Oak Flat. The Forest Service hasn’t responded to requests for comment.