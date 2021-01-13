Immigration agency leader resigns, only weeks in office

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has resigned only weeks after taking over the agency that detains and deports immigrants and runs international criminal investigations. Jonathan Fahey is giving no explanation for his abrupt departure, telling employees in a brief email that Wednesday was his last day. ICE is part of the Department of Homeland Security, where Chad Wolf resigned as acting secretary this week. With less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, ICE’s deputy director, Tae Johnson, becomes acting director.