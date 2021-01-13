Chance of COVID-19 triage care looms over Arizona hospitals

PHOENIX (AP) — Currently facing the worst COVID-19 infection rate in the country, leaders of Arizona’s major hospitals say the state is teetering on the brink of having to ration life-saving care. The chief clinical officers of Arizona’s five biggest hospital systems spoke Wednesday at a joint news conference to implore the public and the state to do more. Under a triage plan, triage officers at each hospital would decide which patients receive treatment if there are shortages in staffing, beds or ventilators. The physicians believe at least 1 in 10 people in Arizona is infected with the virus. The state Wednesday reported over 5,600 additional COVID-19 cases and nearly 200 more deaths.