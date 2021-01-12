Phoenix police officers fatally shoot armed man during fight

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two officers fatally shot an armed man as he struggled with a third officer after an unsuccessful traffic stop followed by a foot chase. A Police Department statement says the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning after officers caught up to the man and saw that he had a gun. That led to a struggle for the man’s gun. The statement says the incident began when officers attempted to do a traffic stop but the vehicle didn’t stop. A police helicopter then located the vehicle and the man then got out of it and took off running. The statement said no officers were injured. No identities were released.