Phoenix police officers fatally shoot armed man during fight

11:58 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two officers fatally shot an armed man as he struggled with a third officer after an unsuccessful traffic stop followed by a foot chase. A Police Department statement says the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning after officers caught up to the man and saw that he had a gun. That led to a struggle for the man’s gun. The statement says the incident began when officers attempted to do a traffic stop but the vehicle didn’t stop. A police helicopter then located the vehicle and the man then got out of it and took off running. The statement said no officers were injured. No identities were released.

Associated Press

