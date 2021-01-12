No fans at Riviera, no amateurs in Palm Springs for PGA Tour

HONOLULU (AP) — Golf is slowly moving toward fans on the course, just not in California. The latest decisions have The American Express in the California desert ditching its pro-am format for the first time since it began in 1960. And the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles won’t have fans. The four events in California during the West Coast Swing will not have fans. That’s not surprising because the COVID-19 pandemic is raging in the state with the nation’s largest population. Limited fans are planned for the Phoenix Open, along with Florida events like the Honda Classic and The Players Championship.