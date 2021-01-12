Man imprisoned for sex assault pleads guilty to tax fraud

SEATTLE (AP) — Disgraced former Seattle area professional soccer player and team owner Dion Earl has pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud in a third criminal case for which he faces prison time. The Seattle Times reports Earl was serving a 12-year prison term for two Arizona sexual assaults when he was sentenced in December to an additional 33 months after pleading guilty in a decade-old Kirkland, Washington rape case. On Monday, Earl pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle in the almost $1.1 million tax fraud case as part of a deal. Federal prosecutors will recommend one year in prison and $695,000 in restitution. Earl said the fraud scheme involved car dealerships where he’d worked.