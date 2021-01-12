Skip to Content

Inmate at state prison in Buckeye dies from apparent suicide

4:15 pm AP - Arizona News

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona inmate at the state prison in Buckeye has died from an apparent suicide.  Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 44-year-old Jason Dean died after prison staff discovered him unresponsive in his cell at the Lewis complex on Jan. 6. They say Dean hanged himself. Responding paramedics transported Dean to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Dean was sentenced out of Pima County for first-degree murder in 2005. Corrections officials say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.

Associated Press

