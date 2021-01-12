Arizona redistricting commission to hold its first meeting

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s latest redistricting commission will meet Thursday for the first time to be sworn in and interview five independents nominated to serve as the panel’s chair and potential tie-breaking vote. The Independent Redistricting Commission is formed each decade under a 2000 voter-approved ballot measure that took drawing of new congressional and legislative districts after each U.S. Census out of the hands of the Legislature. Legislative leaders took turns appointing two Republicans and two Democrats as the first four commission members. The Arizona Capitol Times reports that the new commission’s organizational tasks include hiring a legal team and an executive director.