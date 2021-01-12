Arizona officials reinstate winter sports at high schools

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona high school sports officials have voted to allow winter sports, reversing a decision made four days earlier to cancel the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Arizona Interscholastic Association voted 5-4 on Tuesday to reinstate basketball, soccer and wrestling for high school students. The season was expected to start next week. All students, coaches and officials will be required to wear a face covering during games and events. Each school also must complete a coronavirus monitoring form the day of every game and provide a copy to the opposing school. It comes as Arizona struggles with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the U.S.