Govt. triples daily number of hikers allowed at The Wave

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is more than tripling the number of daily visitors allowed to hike the colorful, contoured landscape of a U.S. Southwestern hike called The Wave. The new plan announced Monday comes during the waning days of the Trump administration. The plan will allow as many as 64 people per day, up from the previous limit of 20. Fewer than 4% of the 200,000 people who requested permits in 2018 were granted them. Conservation groups decried the decision as a mistake that will damage the fragile desert landscape and cut into the solitude of the hiking experience.