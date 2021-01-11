Beal scores 34, Wizards beat Suns 128-107 for first home win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points and the Washington Wizards snapped their three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season, beating the Phoenix Suns 128-107. The Wizards, who had lost five straight at home, played without guard Russell Westbrook. He will miss at least a week with a left quadriceps injury. Devin Booker lead Phoenix with 33 points. Chris Paul had 14 points and 11 assists. Mikal Bridges also had 14. Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, had eight rebounds and nine assists.