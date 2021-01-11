Arizona governor to open Legislature’s 2021 session remotely

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will present his annual state of the state address remotely as the Legislature foregoes its ceremonial opening day joint session because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unprecedented security measures are also in place around the Capitol for Monday’s events in the wake of mob violence by insurrectionist backers of President Donald Trump who broke into Congress last week in Washington, D.C. The entire state Capitol complex is now ringed by a double-layer of fencing and public access will be greatly limited. Ducey says much of his speech will mainly focus on recovering from the pandemic.