Washington St women score at OT buzzer, beat No. 7 Arizona

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime and Washington State rallied past No. 7 Arizona 71-69. Leger-Walker also made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from sister Krystal Leger-Walker. Washington State beat a Top 10 team for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. The Cougars have won four in a row and are 7-1. Aari McDonald had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats, who are 8-2.