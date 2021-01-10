Navajo Nation reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 175 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths. The latest figures released Saturday evening increased the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 24,979 cases and 869 known deaths. Health officials say more than 215,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah nd nearly 13,000 have recovered. The Navajo Nation started a weekend lockdown Friday night that extends until 5 a.m. on Monday. All Navajo Nation residents are required to stay at home unless they are essential workers or have an emergency. The weekend lockdowns extend through Jan. 25.