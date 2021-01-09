USC beats Arizona St. 73-64 for 1st desert sweep since ’85

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Evan Mobley had 10 points and a career-best 13 rebounds and Southern California beat Arizona State 73-64. The 7-foot Mobley, a likely top-5 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was 5-of-7 shooting and had a career-high six blocks. Tahj Eaddy scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds and Isaiah Mobley — Evan’s older brother — added 13 points and 10 rebounds for USC (8-2, 3-1 Pac-12). The Trojans, who beat Arizona 87-73 on Thursday, swept their road trip through the desert for the first time since the 1984-85 season. Holland Woods led the Sun Devils (4-5, 1-2) with a season-high 18 points.