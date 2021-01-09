UCLA completes desert sweep with 81-76 win over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 22 points, Johnny Juzang added 16 and UCLA completed a sweep of the Pac-12′s desert schools with an 81-76 win over Arizona. UCLA needed overtime to beat Arizona State on Thursday and finished off the sweep by shutting down Arizona in the second half. UCLA is off to its best conference start since opening with five straight wins in 2012-13 and has won four straight at Arizona. James Akinjo had 25 points and eight assists to lead Arizona.