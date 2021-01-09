Smellie scores career-high 24 in Idaho State’s victory

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Smellie had a career-high 24 points as Idaho State got past Northern Arizona 76-70 to complete a two-game sweep. Smellie hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 from the arc. Tarik Cool had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for Idaho State. Robert Ford III added eight assists. Cameron Shelton had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lumberjacks. Wynton Brown added 15 points. Nik Mains had 11 points. The Bengals defeated Northern Arizona 73-69 on Thursday.