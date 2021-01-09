No people cited in Phoenix metro area for mask violations

PHOENIX (AP) — No individuals in the Phoenix metropolitan area’s 12 largest cities have been cited for violating mask mandates.

The laws, which have been in place for six months to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, have not been cited at all by Tucson and Flagstaff law enforcement.

The Arizona Republic reported on Monday that Phoenix area police and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office have cited or referred fewer than 75 businesses out of more than 3,500 total complaints.

The city of Scottsdale has cited the most businesses, followed by Tempe and Phoenix. Avondale, Buckeye, Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria, and Surprise have also not cited any person or business for violating mandates.