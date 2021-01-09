Arizona COVID-19 deaths exceed 10,000, cases pass 600,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona, a national COVID-19 hot spot, has passed the grim milestones of 10,000 deaths and 600,000 known cases since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health Services reported 11,094 additional cases and 98 deaths on Saturday. Those numbers increased the pandemic totals to 607,345 cases and 10,036 deaths.

Arizona and Rhode Island are tied for the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the country, with 1 in every 109 people diagnosed with the disease between Jan. 1 and Friday. Saturday was the second straight day that Arizona reported more than 11,000 additional cases.

There were 4,920 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital inpatient beds on Friday.