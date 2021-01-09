Arizona Legislature kicks off 2021 session amid virus surge

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature begins its 2021 session Monday in the midst of a coronavirus surge that is once again enveloping the state and carries the potential to derail action for the second consecutive year. But Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate are already eyeing their top priorities for the session. The most important fact is this: Republicans maintained control of both chambers in a year the Democrats were hopeful would they would be in charge for the first time in decades. Instead, both chambers have more conservative GOP members than in years past, leaving Democrats aware that they hold little power.