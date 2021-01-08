Arizona sees over 11,000 new virus cases, nearly 200 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is struggling with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the U.S. and reported 11,658 new infections and 197 more deaths Friday. One in every 115 people in the state was diagnosed with the coronavirus from Dec. 30 to Wednesday. The surge is stressing hospitals. There were 4,907 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, including a pandemic record 1,122 in intensive care. Arizona’s vaccination program has entered a new phase, with several counties now offering shots to police, teachers, child care workers and people 75 or older. Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says the federal government is providing Arizona with $65.8 million to bolster the state’s vaccination program.