White, Mobley lead USC past Arizona 87-73

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah White scored 22 points, freshman standout Evan Mobley had a double-double and USC picked up a rare win at Arizona, closing out the Wildcats 87-73. Mobley had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans, who had lost 10 straight at McHalen Arena, where Arizona is now 114-13 in the last 127 games. Their last win was in 2008 Drew Peterson had seven points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Freshman Azuolas Tubelis, whose previous high was 13 points against Eastern Washington, scored 31 points with eight rebounds for the Wildcats, who had their four-game winning streak end.