Tucson police arrest 2 suspects in fatal shooting last month

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they have arrested two 19-year-old men in connection with a recent fatal shooting. They say Darrel Dequann Ingram and Herald Phillip Lauterio have both been booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of murder, aggravated robbery and armed robbery. Police say 32-year-old Justin Gervon Chavis was shot at a Tucson laundromat on Dec. 30. Chavis was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police detectives are trying to identify a third suspect in the fatal shooting. It was unclear Thursday if either Ingram or Lauterio has a lawyer yet.