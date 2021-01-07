Tucson hospital launches center for virus antibody treatment

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal health officials are teaming up with a Tucson hospital to provide COVID-19 medicines that may help keep infected people out of the hospital. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says Tucson Medical Center on Thursday began administering monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatments at a temporary COVID-19 infusion center. The department says the center is the second federally supported infusion facility in the country to treat certain COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms but who are at high risk of severe illness or hospitalization. Antibodies are made by the body’s immune system to fight the virus.