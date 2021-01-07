Riley scores 22, UCLA beats short-handed Arizona St. in OT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cody Riley scored eight of his career-high 22 points in overtime and UCLA outlasted a short-handed Arizona State 81-75. The Sun Devils took the court after a 21-day layoff and were down to eight players against heavily favored UCLA. David Singleton scored 14 for the Bruins, making 4 of 6 from distance. Riley added 13 rebounds and Jules Bernard scored nine with 10 rebounds. Alonzo Verge led Arizona State with 25 points, seven boards and four assists. Josh Christopher added 22 points but was 0-for-6 from behind the arc, and Marcus Bagley scored 11 with 11 rebounds.