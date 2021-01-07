Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting last month in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting last month. They say investigators developed information identifying the homicide suspect as 39-year-old Richard Junior Miller. A warrant was issued Tuesday for Miller’s arrest, and he was booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police responded just before midnight on Dec. 23 to a call about a man found inside his home with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a Tucson hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was later identified as 55-year-old Jeffry Ray Hunter. Detectives learned through interviews that the man was at the caller’s home visiting a friend when an argument ensued and shots were fired.