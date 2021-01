Navajo Nation reports 257 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 257 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths. The latest figures increased the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 24,521 cases and 844 known deaths. Health officials said more than 212,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 on the reservation and more than 12,600 have recovered. On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health identified 73 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 on the tribe’s vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The tribe has extended the stay-at-home order and weekend lockdowns through Jan. 25.