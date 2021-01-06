University ramps up virus testing; most classes to be online

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona is ramping up its COVID-19 testing program as it gears up for the Jan. 13 start of the spring semester that will again see most classes conducted online during the current COVID-19 surge. The university also started the fall semester by offering most classes online under a reentry plan that had only certain research labs and performing arts courses meeting in person. According to the university, approximately 3,900 students are enrolled in those essential classes out of the total enrollment of approximately 46,000. The university’s testing program will require weekly testing for students living in dorms or attending in-person classes.