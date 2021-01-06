Suns drain 21 3-pointers, beat Raptors 123-115

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jae Crowder added 21 and the Phoenix Suns made 21 3-pointers on the way to a 123-115 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Suns made at least 20 3-pointers in a game for just the fourth time in franchise history. Crowder led the way with six 3s while Cameron Johnson added four. The Suns improved to 6-2 on the season, which is tied for tops in the Western Conference. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 32 points. Toronto fell to 1-6.