John Muckler, coach who won 5 Cups with Oilers, dies at 86

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — John Muckler, who coached four NHL teams and won five Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers, has died. He was 86. The Oilers confirmed Muckler’s death Monday night. No cause was given. Muckler was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s. He joined Edmonton in 1982 as an assistant coach under Glen Sather and won five Stanley Cups with the organization from 1984-90, the last one as head coach. He also coached the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Minnesota North Stars, finishing with a career record of 276–288–84. Muckler later held front office positions with the Ottawa Senators and Phoenix Coyotes.