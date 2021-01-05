District delays return to in-person classes amid virus surge

PHOENIX (AP) — A major suburban school districts in metro Phoenix put off plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction this week amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in Arizona. Before Monday night’s vote by Chandler Unified”s board, the district had planned to resume regular in-person instruction after the winter holidays but met with opposition from teachers and some parents. The board voted to keep students in online instruction until Jan. 19, the day after the Martin Luther King holiday. The district said Tuesday would be a teacher workday to prepare for online instruction that would resume Wednesday.